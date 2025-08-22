DELMARVA - Though the weather has improved significantly since Thursday, much of Delmarva is still dealing with Hurricane Erin’s aftermath and lingering effects, and not just on the Atlantic coast.
Dorchester County, along with several other Delmarva counties along the Chesapeake, remains under a coastal flood warning. Along with Wicomico and Somerset Counties, Dorchester’s coastal flood warning isn’t set to expire until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, according to the National Weather Service.
Dorchester County leadership is now calling on neighbors to remain vigilant of the risks.
According to the Weather Service, tidal flooding due to Erin’s lingering impacts persists along the Chincoteague Bay. The Dorchester County Council says both Ca.m.bridge and Bishops Head are forecast to experience minor to moderate coastal flooding. Major coastal flooding is possible at Bishops Head, according to the Council.
Flooding risks in those areas are as follows, according to the Council:
Cambridge, MD
Aug 22 p.m. – 3.8 ft - Minor Flooding
Aug 23 a.m. – 4.3 ft - Moderate Flooding
Aug 23 p.m. – Aug 24 a.m. – Minor Flooding expected
Aug 24 p.m. – Tide returns below minor threshold
Bishops Head, MD:
Aug 22 p.m. – 4.0 ft - Moderate Flooding
Aug 23 a.m. – 4.3 ft - Major Flooding
Aug 23 p.m. – Aug 24 p.m. – Moderate Flooding likely
Aug 25 a.m. – Minor Flooding tapering off
In a video sent to WBOC, Councilman Mike Detmer underscored the importance of remaining weather aware.
“It’s really nice weather, but we are expecting some really serious elevated water conditions,” Detmer said. You can watch Detmer’s full video on the expected flooding conditions here: