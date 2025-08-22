High Water, Flooding Appear in Dorchester County Due to Hurricane Florence

DELMARVA - Though the weather has improved significantly since Thursday, much of Delmarva is still dealing with Hurricane Erin’s aftermath and lingering effects, and not just on the Atlantic coast.

Dorchester County, along with several other Delmarva counties along the Chesapeake, remains under a coastal flood warning. Along with Wicomico and Somerset Counties, Dorchester’s coastal flood warning isn’t set to expire until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, according to the National Weather Service.

Dorchester County leadership is now calling on neighbors to remain vigilant of the risks.

According to the Weather Service, tidal flooding due to Erin’s lingering impacts persists along the Chincoteague Bay. The Dorchester County Council says both Ca.m.bridge and Bishops Head are forecast to experience minor to moderate coastal flooding. Major coastal flooding is possible at Bishops Head, according to the Council.

Flooding risks in those areas are as follows, according to the Council: 

Cambridge, MD 

Aug 22 p.m. – 3.8 ft - Minor Flooding

Aug 23 a.m. – 4.3 ft - Moderate Flooding

Aug 23 p.m. – Aug 24 a.m. – Minor Flooding expected

Aug 24 p.m. – Tide returns below minor threshold

Bishops Head, MD:

Aug 22 p.m. – 4.0 ft - Moderate Flooding

Aug 23 a.m. – 4.3 ft - Major Flooding

Aug 23 p.m. – Aug 24 p.m. – Moderate Flooding likely

Aug 25 a.m. – Minor Flooding tapering off

In a video sent to WBOC, Councilman Mike Detmer underscored the importance of remaining weather aware.

“It’s really nice weather, but we are expecting some really serious elevated water conditions,” Detmer said. You can watch Detmer’s full video on the expected flooding conditions here:

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

