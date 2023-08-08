SALISBURY, Md . - The District Engineer of the State Highway Administration has announced sidewalk repair work coming to Salisbury tomorrow.
The District Engineer says the work is for Americans with Disabilities Act repair on sidewalks near US 13 and Milford Street. Sidewalks in the area will be removed and replaced beginning Wednesday, August 9th at 8 a.m. The work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. the same day, weather permitting.
Detours will be necessary for the day, the Department says, and the detour route will be signed. S. Division Street, Honeysuckle Drive, and Canal Park Drive are listed as the streets to be utilized for the detour. Cones, flaggers, signs, and other message boards will be displayed to guide motorists.
Those with questions or looking for more information can contact Mark Crampton at 410-677-4006 or by email at mcrampton1@mdot.maryland.gov.