DEWEY BEACH, Del. - One Dewey Beach maintenance supervisor came to the rescue last weekend when he noticed a problem at the annual Dewey Dog Day in September.
Town officials say they debuted their donated dog water fountain on the beach at the Dewey Dog day, but supervisor Scott Chieffo noticed a problem: the smallest Dewey dogs could not reach the fountain.
Dewey Beach says Chieffo got to work and hand-crafted a step stool for those tiny dogs, put to use for the first time during Dewey's Golden Jubilee last weekend.
The dog fountain was donated by local eatery, the Starboard Restaurant.
Town officials say the fountain will be permanently placed in front of Dewey Beach's new town hall, which is planned to be at 1505 Coastal Highway, next summer.