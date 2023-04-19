DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- After months of debate, work is finally underway to relocate three Verizon 5G poles on dunes in Dewey Beach.
On Wednesday, crews worked to install a new pole on Rodney St. It is one of three new poles that are being installed. The other two are on Cullen St. and Clayton St.
The new poles will replace the poles that were originally placed on the dunes more than two years ago. Since then, the town and neighbors have fought for the pole's removal from the dunes. Now, town officials say the new location, just feet away, wasn't their first choice, but it's progress.
"We know for a fact at least from what they have told us and the consultant has looked at, Coastal Highway, their range for the frequency will not reach the beach," says assistant town manager Jim Dedes.
Once crews install the new poles, wireless equipment from the original polls will be transferred. The old poles will then be taken down.
Lyn Shoop lives on St. Louis St. where another 5g pole sits on a dune.
She says she'd like to see the pole relocated, but not onto the street near her home.
"Some of them have been moved a matter of feet, which in my opinion doesn't really fix the problem," says Shoop.
Her neighbor, Cameron Wick, shared similar thoughts.
"Maybe moving it to the top of the street would be better, maybe not right when you're about to walk on the beach," says Wick. "Also, I just feel like it's a waste of money. They already spent so much money putting it in. To move it a couple feet would make absolutely no sense."
Town officials say the goal is to have the three new poles installed and equipped, and the three old poles taken down before Memorial Day.
The 5g pole on St. Louis street and another on Collins St. are awaiting permits. The town says the plan is to move them as well.