TRAPPE, Md. - We could soon see restaurants and carry-out places popping up along Route 50, in the town of Trappe.
Along Route 50, in the Trappe 'C-2' zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this.
The 'C-2' zone stretches from South Main street to around the Lakeside at Trappe development.
Some neighbors told us they would like to see a change. Letiticia Stevens says she'd like to see more accessible options like McDonald's or Popeyes. "I think it would be a good idea because I have to call to Easton or Cambridge to get carry-out food. There's not many selections because a lot of people don't come to Trappe. A lot of people don't deliver to Trappe," says Stevens.
But, some other neighbors cant see any new developments fitting into their small town. "It's adds another stressor on the highway to reach the beach. Our town is small. We can't handle too much development," says Mary Dulin.
Town council member and planning commissioner, Brian Schmidt says he'd like to see some local restaurants in the zoned area. But anything would be positive, economically.
"So it certainly is more economic for us," says Schmidt. He says it could open up to fast-food places like McDonald's or Chick-fil-A, but local establishments would be better. "I guess it would open up to any of those restaurants. But, I would like to see Trappe stick with a smaller scale," says Schmidt.
Leaving the question as to whether dining along Route 50 is in or out for the Town of Trappe.
The town expects a possible vote during the next council meeting in February.