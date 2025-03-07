REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- City leaders in Rehoboth Beach are set to continue discussions at an upcoming workshop on the possibility of extending the paid parking season.
City leaders told WBOC the possible extension would help manage the city's increasingly busy shoulder season and demand for parking.
The city's paid parking season currently runs from May 15th through September 15th. The proposal would extend the parking season into the shoulder season, from May 1st through October 31st.
A recent survey done by city leaders shows that 62% of residents would prefer no changes be made to the parking season. The survey also presented other options for the shoulder season parking proposals.
One of those options included only making parking paid on weekends, either at $2 or $4 an hour. Another option suggested making summer season parking $2 an hour on the weekdays, keeping the current $4 an hour on the weekends. Then, parking in the shoulder season would become free on the weekdays and $2 an hour on the weekends.
Shane Mellin is one of the owners of RB Convenience on Rehoboth Avenue. Mellin said he has some concerns about the possible extension.
"I think it's gonna have a negative impact on the profitability of businesses," Mellin said. "Businesses have an expectation that there's a certain time of year that when the parking becomes free, more local visitors will come. So it may hurt."
Another idea presented in that recent survey of residents included the possibility of turning on parking meters around the annual Seawitch Festival.
Morgan Spano, an employee at the Pink Turtle off Rehoboth Avenue, said she prefers that idea. Spano said she hopes it would increase parking space turnover during the busy event.
"It stinks being an employee working during the Seawitch Festival trying to find a spot. Normally I just have my parents drop me off," Spano said.
Rehoboth Beach officials are expected to discuss those parking possibilities at their meeting on Monday, March 7th. According to city leaders, no changes are expected to be made for this upcoming parking season.