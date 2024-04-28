DELAWARE - DNREC and Delaware Center for the Inland Bays announce they are partnering to host the family-friendly event, "Water Family Fest" and Native Plant Sale.
Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) are hosting the Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale. The annual community event will be held at James Farm Ecological Preserve in Sussex County on Saturday, May 4th, from 10am to 2pm.
The event highlights the work done by DNREC's Division of Watershed Stewardship and CIB towards benefiting Delaware's natural resources and environment.
Attendees can enjoy exhibits, participate in outdoor recreational and educational opportunities, and more. DNREC says food vendors will also be on-site for the May event.
The event is scheduled to be held rain or shine. More information can be found on DNREC's Website.