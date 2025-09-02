DELAWARE - Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is participating in the national "Parks for Pollinators" campaign. The campaign is focused on raising awareness about the current pollinator crisis across the United States.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says about 75% of flowering plants and 35% of crops rely on pollinators. Pollinators include bats, insects, birds, and other animals. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a total of 70 species of insects are listed as endangered or threatened.
The department says there will be upcoming pollinator programs at several Delaware State Parks. On Delmarva, Holt's Landing State Park will hold a "Bioblitz" event on Sept. 9, 16, 23, and 30. The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In addition to learning about pollinators, participants can learn how to plant a pollinator garden and how to contribute to monitoring programs.