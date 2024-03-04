BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) plans to hold a public informational session regarding US Wind’s proposed construction that would bring power lines ashore at 3Rs Beach at the Delaware Seashore State Park.
US Wind and Governor John Carney’s Office previously announced negotiations were underway to bring the power lines from offshore turbines ashore at 3Rs Beach, with US Wind paying an annual $350,000 for the land lease.
DNREC says the information session, slated for next Tuesday, will focus solely on the potential lease to allow the underground cables at the beach, including the construction plan and what will be visible following the construction. The meeting will not cover the wind turbines themselves or other possible parts of the transmission lines, according to DNREC.
Two US Wind Projects, MarWin and Momentum Wind, are currently undergoing a federal permitting process separate from Delaware’s own process, which would commence if the federal process is approved.
DNREC says they are committed to keeping the public engaged throughout the development of US Wind’s projects.
“US Wind’s proposal to bring transmission lines ashore in Delaware, along with Gov. Carney’s announcement about negotiating a potential lease, have generated considerable public interest,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said. “While the formal permitting process is ongoing, this public engagement event provides us an opportunity to share how this discrete portion of project will impact recreational aspects at the park.”
At the informational session on March 12th, visitors will have the opportunity to view the existing park area that will be impacted, inground-infrastructure, construction impact, the proposed construction area, and anticipated restrictions to access to the area during construction, DNREC says.
The informational event is planned for Tuesday, March 12th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bethany Beach Town Hall.