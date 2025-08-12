SNOW HILL, Md. -- Town officials are considering a rather significant increase. In some cases, boat owners could see their docking fees nearly quadruple.
However, when we spoke with people at the docks and around town on Tuesday, they didn't seem very upset over the potential increase. In fact, they were more surprised that the fees had stayed so low for so long.
One of the people we spoke with is John Carr.
On Tuesday, his boat, "The Rascal", was floating in the calm waters of the Pocomoke River. Carr spends nearly all of his time on the boat as he enjoys the retired life, and for the past two years, he's been able to keep it tied up in Snow Hill for just $350 per year.
"Which is ridiculously low, because it's less than a dollar a day," said Carr.
However, Carr and other boat owners could have to adapt to new fees. What people pay will all depend on how long they stay docked and the size of their boat.
For boats over 30 feet, the fees will break down like this:
Proposed Docking Fees:(Old/New)
Per Day: $10 / $25
Per Month: $150 / $250
Yearly: $350 / $1,350
Other fees include:
Seasonal(April 1 - October 31): $850
Weekly(7 days): $75
Day Use(sunrise to sunset): No charge
----
For boats under 30 feet, the fees would break down like this:
Proposed Docking Fees:(Old/New)
er Day: $10 / $20
Per Month: $150 / $200
Yearly: $350 / $1,050
Other fees include:
Seasonal(April 1 - October 31): $650
Weekly(7 days): $65
Day Use(sunrise to sunset): No charge
----
One might think this would be unwelcome news, but for Carr, it's not.
"They[town officials] said it's going to go up, and it should go up," said Carr.
His outlook on the situation somewhat relies on the town using any extra revenue for upgrades along the riverfront. He would like to see improved power hook ups for boats and he wouldn't mind a few more amenities.
"Well, if the bathrooms were open, it would be nice; it would also be nice to have a shower facility," said Carr. "I mean, I've got a shower on the boat, but it's like a phone booth."
Barry Laws, the owner of The Pocomoke River Canoe Company, is thinking along the same lines as Carr.
"It is quite a jump, but I think it needs to increase," said Laws.
Laws feels that way because he said growing fees could grow Snow Hill's popularity by "putting it on the map".
"More boats would bring in more business," said Laws.
This proposal will have its first reading on Tuesday night. Snow Hill officials are not expected to vote on it until the second reading, which will likely take place later in August.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.