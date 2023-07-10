REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Round two of Sunday's MLB draft made dreams come true for Jake Gelof.
The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Gelof as the 60th overall pick in the second round of the draft. With Jake's older brother Zack Gelof being drafted to the Oakland A's two years ago, professional baseball has become a family affair.
Both Gelof brothers were drafted in the same round with the same pick.
Their parents, Adam and Kelly, said it's all about aiming high.
"We definitely thought that this could be his reality as well and here we are now," shared Kelly.
The brothers grew up playing baseball in the Cape Henlopen School District and Jake played a vital role in bringing home a state title for the high school team in 2018.
After two successful seasons at Cape Henlopen High, Jake decided it was time to step up his game and transfer to IMG Academy in Florida.
"It was a great opportunity that I was able to have and I am grateful that my parents supported me in going there," he shared.
Jake then moved on to the University of Virginia, following in his brother's footsteps. There he was crowned the homerun king after shattering the school's all time record.
Gelof dad, Adam, credits UVA for propelling the boys toward their goals.
"When you're there you keep setting higher and higher goals and Virginia is the type of place where it's easy to set big goals," he said.
For now, Jake is waiting to hear from the team about the next steps.
"I've just been waiting by the phone to see where and when I'll fly out but I'm sure I'll get the details soon and I am just super excited," he shared.
A local talent hoping to make big waves on the national stage.