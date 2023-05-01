OCEAN CITY, Md.- Dogs are no longer allowed in certain places in Ocean City.
Starting Monday dogs will not be allowed on the beach or boardwalk. This will last until Sept. 30 according to town code.
The dog ban goes in to effect every year.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 6:51 pm
