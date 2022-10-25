CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man is facing assault and related charges following accusations that he beat his girlfriend and threatened her at gunpoint.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 5415 Moose Lodge Road in Cambridge for a reported domestic disturbance in progress. Deputies said that when they arrived, they learned Dion Lamar Edmonds, 49, had allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and held a pistol to her head.
Edmonds was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, using a firearm during a crime of violence, loaded handgun on person, second-degree assault, and carrying a handgun.
Edmonds was ordered held without bond.