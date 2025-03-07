CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County official is warning that financial decisions in Annapolis could lead to the county having the highest property tax rate of any county in Maryland.
County Council President Lenny Pfeffer told state lawmakers last week that a 15% property tax increase may be necessary unless changes are made at the state level.
“We don’t know how we can pay the Blueprint bill and other costs being shifted down in a county still suffering from the downturn in 2008,” Pfeffer said.
Maryland is facing a significant budget shortfall, with a projected $3 billion deficit expected to grow to $6 billion by 2030. On Thursday, state officials revealed an additional $300 million had been added to the deficit.
Pfeffer said Dorchester County is also feeling financial strain, with an expected $1.3 million drop in income tax revenue.
Residents like Melanie Tull worry about the impact of a tax increase.
“Well, people can’t even afford to buy groceries and stuff,” Tull said. “People are just having a hard time living day to day.”
Pfeffer pointed to several funding requirements from the state, including the costly “Blueprint” education plan. He also cited reductions in state funding for tourism and a decrease in the state’s disparity grant, which supports lower-income counties.
Gov. Wes Moore has emphasized his commitment to the Blueprint plan.
“I also believe it has to be implemented correctly,” Moore said. “If we do not make these adjustments, then you’re not addressing what I believe is the biggest issue that our education system is facing right now. And that issue is the fact that we have a shortage of tens of thousands of teachers.”
Moore is proposing $2.2 billion in budget cuts, which Pfeffer believes could add further challenges for counties.
The county council continues to monitor the situation as state lawmakers work to address the deficit.