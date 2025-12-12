DORCHESTER CO., Md. - Dorchester County’s Health Officer has declared an Extreme Cold Emergency in anticipation of plummeting temperatures this weekend.
County officials say Dorchester’s Extreme Cold Emergency will begin the evening of Sunday, Dec. 14 and continue through the morning of Monday, Dec. 15.
According to WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak, Sunday into Monday is expected to see temperatures in the teens with windchill bringing those temperatures into the single digits.
“We are activating our Extreme Cold Plan to ensure our most vulnerable neighbors have access to relief,” said Dr. Casey Scott, Dorchester County Health Officer. “With wind chills this low, frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. We urge everyone to stay indoors if possible and check on loved ones.”
Dorchester County has provided the following information on shelter and warming centers:
-Dorchester Temporary Shelter: Located at 200 Washington Street, Cambridge. The shelter acts as the primary overnight facility.
-Availability Checks: Residents seeking shelter or information on overflow warming center availability should call the Delmarva Community Action Center at 410-221-1900 or the Dorchester County Health Department at 410-228-3223.
-Direct Shelter Line: For inquiries specifically related to the Dorchester Temporary Shelter, please call 443-477-2219.
Officials are also advising neighbors to take the following precautions:
-Dress Smart: Wear multiple layers of loose, lightweight, warm clothing. Wear a hat and mittens, which are warmer than gloves.
-Monitor Health: Watch for signs of hypothermia (shivering, confusion, fumbling hands) and frostbite (numbness, waxy-white skin). Call 911 immediately if these signs appear.
-Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors. Ensure they have unfrozen water and adequate shelter.
-Check Your Neighbors: Look in on older adults, families with young children, and those with limited heating.
For more information on local resources and cold weather safety in Dorchester County, you can click here.