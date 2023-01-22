CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars in the murder of his father.
50-year-old Douglas McKnight was found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of his father, who was 77-years-old at the time of his murder in November of 2021.
This is according to Maryland court records.
A second man, 43-year-old Octavius Thomas was also found guilty on a first degree murder charge in this case back in December.
Thomas was also sentenced to 40 years in prison.
According to the Maryland State Police investigation at the time of the incident, robbery was the motivation for this crime.