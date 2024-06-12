DORCHESTER CO., MD - Dorchester County’s Board of Education has announced the selection of Dr. Jymil Thompson as Superintendent of Dorchester County Public Schools.
According to the Board of Education, Thompson began serving as the Interim Superintendent on March 2.
“We were fortunate in attracting very well-qualified candidates, but Dr. Thompson stood out as the best fit for Dorchester County Public Schools,” said Board of Education President Mike Diaz said. “The entire Board looks forward to working alongside Dr. Thompson to ensure that all Dorchester County children have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”
Thompson has previously served as Assistant Superintendent at Dorchester County Public Schools and both Assistant Principal and Principal of Mace’s Lane Middle School. His education career began as a Special Education teacher before becoming a school administrator, the Board of Education says. Thompson earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Pennsylvania State University, a Master of Arts from Trinity University, Certificate of Advanced Studies from Howard University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Thompson’s formal approval by the Board is slated for their meeting on Thursday, June 13th, with his appointment officially beginning July 1st.