DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD - Officials announced Superintendent David Bromwell will be stepping down from his role.
Dorchester County Public Schools (DCPS) announced in a Facebook post that The Board of Education and Superintendent Bromwell have mutually decided that Bromwell will step down effective March 1.
The Board of Education will reportedly vote on an Interim Superintendent to serve the remainder of Bromwell's term through June 30. That vote will be held at a meeting tomorrow, Feb. 22.
On Feb. 16, DCPS announced Bromwell will not seek reappointment for another four-year term.