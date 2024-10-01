HURLOCK, MD - Residents of Dorchester County and across Maryland's Eastern Shore are mobilizing to provide urgent aid to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene. A truck loaded with supplies will go to the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, where small aircraft are being used to deliver relief past damaged infrastructure.
The Eastern Shore Hurricane Relief Committee has partnered with Hurricane Helene Airlift Relief, an organization using helicopters and private planes to bypass road and bridge collapses caused by the hurricane. “Our understanding is that the infrastructure is so impacted down there that many areas are only accessible by air or other non-traditional means,” Mike Detmer, one of the organizers, added. “The situation is fluid and tragic, and people here just want to do their part.”
Local business Koski Trucking has generously donated a truck and driver to transport the supplies to the staging area at the airport. Detmer says the truck should leave Wednesday morning.
Two local collection points have been set up for donations. Residents are encouraged to drop off items on Tuesday, Oct. 1, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Koski Trucking, located at 4810 Williamsburg Rd, Hurlock, MD. Donations will also be accepted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 91, 98 Sunburst Highway, Cambridge, MD.
Tuesday afternoon, the donated items, ranging from can openers and cleaning supplies to cat food, quickly filled up the trucks as people continued to bring more. Residents carried items from their trunks to the waiting trucks by the armful.
"We’ve got toiletries, soaps, cleaning supplies, some cat food, and baby items," said Pat Steele, a Federalsburg resident who donated to the cause.
Cheryl Lee, a Preston resident, contributed as well, saying, "I brought baby food, diapers, canned goods, and some snacks for the kids."
Those who contributed to the effort expressed that it was an easy decision to help.
“I heard they were collecting, and my heart goes out to those who’ve been devastated,” said Steele.
“I saw people who’ve lost everything. I have a little bit, so I gave what I could,” added Lee.
Because of the urgent needs and logistical constraints, the committee has provided a list of items that can be accepted at this time. These include essentials like bottled water, non-perishable food, diapers, baby formula, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. A full list of needed items can be found below.
Items urgently needed:
- Powdered sports drinks
- Hydration packs
- Baby wipes, diapers (children and adult, all sizes)
- Baby formula
- Bug spray
- Plastic utensils, manual can openers
- Trash bags, plastic sheets, and tarps
- Toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine care products
- Pet food (dog and cat)
- Hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes
- Heavy-duty work gloves, socks (new and unopened)
- Batteries, water
CANNOT accept the following:
Clothing
Hazardous materials
Most chemicals (no bleach)
Fuel
Flammable items
As the community pulls together, organizers are urging everyone to share the call for donations and volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. For more information, contact Mike Detmer at 443-205-0193 or email michael.w.detmer@gmail.com.
Contact for Donations/Volunteers: easternshorehurricanerelief@gmail.com
More information will be posted to this article throughout the day.