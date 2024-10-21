HURLOCK, MD - Three Dorchester County middle schools implemented a new pilot program Monday, requiring students to lock their cell phones in pouches for the entire school day. North Dorchester, Mace's Lane, and South Dorchester Middle Schools all introduced the program to cut down on distractions in the classroom.
At North Dorchester Middle School, students were met with the pouches as they arrived for homeroom. Grandparent Jeff Hoffman supports the new policy, saying, "I think they need to be in the pouch. They don't need to be playing with the phone while they're in class."
Parent Ryan Daniels agreed but acknowledged past challenges with enforcing phone rules. "But I think it's, you know, they’ve had the opportunity to lock them up, turn them off, and they aren’t," Daniels said.
Each student is assigned a numbered pouch, and while phones must be locked inside, students can either keep the pouches with them or store them in their lockers.
However, some students were less enthusiastic about the change. North Dorchester seventh-grader Chloe Abbott shared her thoughts, saying, "Me and my friends mainly said like we didn't think they were necessary, but like they're okay but not necessary because most students don't use their phones in class, they just keep them on them."
Teachers reported some pushback on the first day. Bunny Irby, a sixth-grade teacher at North Dorchester, noted that some parents were not on board with the program. "I know I've heard that some parents have instructed their kids not to lock their phones in the pouches, that they don’t approve of them," Irby said.
Still, Irby emphasized the need for the initiative. "We know that there is a problem with them being used in the bathrooms, kids staying out of class to go to the bathroom, calling home, causing disruptions, texting, filming TikTok videos, and everything else," she said.
The program does not yet have an end date, as the schools plan to gather feedback from teachers and staff. Students are also required to lock away their smartwatches during the school day.