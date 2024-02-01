EAST NEW MARKET, MD. - Residents of East New Market are navigating a challenging road to recovery as they grapple with the deteriorating conditions of Oyster Shell Point Road. Over the years, drivers have voiced frustration over the hazardous journey on what was once a picturesque route.
Pictures shared by a concerned neighbor vividly depict the daily struggles faced by the community, showcasing potholes and muddy stretches that transform into flood-prone areas during rainfall. John Lennon, a resident of the area, expressed his exasperation, stating, "Potholes and mud, and when it rains, it floods out. And when the big trucks come and turn around, they leave bigger potholes and take the stone with them, causing even more damage."
Lennon and his neighbors have taken matters into their own hands, resorting to makeshift fixes to address the immediate concerns. "They hold the water, and then they turn to ice, making them bigger. We just keep filling them in because nobody else is going to do that," Lennon explained.
Lennon remarked that there hasn't been any noticeable improvement since they moved to the area. Councilmember Mike Detmer acknowledged the frustration and concern expressed by the community but shed light on the financial constraints hindering road repairs.
"In 2008, a lot of the money that we received from the state and highway user funds was cut. Those millions of dollars of cuts have trickled down. We used to have a workforce that's three times the size of the public works force we have now," explained District 5 Councilmember Mike Detmer.
Detmer highlighted the county's comprehensive list of deteriorating roads, emphasizing the challenges posed by financial limitations. "Cul-de-sacs right now are really taking a beating, but there are a lot of problems, and it's a triage thing where our staff has to look at what do we need to address next, what do we need to address right now," added Detmer.
The road to recovery appears daunting for everyone involved, with residents and officials grappling with the implications of limited resources. Detmer encouraged residents to reach out to the county to report any potholes, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in addressing the ongoing challenges faced by East New Market.