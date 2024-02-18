CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge Police Department have arrested a woman following a stabbing that occurred on February 9th.
CPD responded to the 900 block of Pine St for a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival at the location, they located a female subject, identified as Jeneil Marie Fortt (of Cambridge). Officers report that she was bleeding but was uncooperative with answering questions. A knife was also found on the premises.
After clearing and leaving the location, officers responded to a reported stabbing victim at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. The male victim reported that he was stabbed in the leg. Following the information and descriptors shared by the stabbing victim, authorities determined he was at the location of the 911 hang-up and that Fortt was the suspect.
The victim said he had been approached by Fortt and was hit in the back of the head and facial area by her. He stated he struck Fortt back and that is when she stabbed him.
Officers responded back to the original location of Pine Street where Fortt was located and placed under arrest. CPD report that she was charged with the following:
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Reckless Endangerment
- Dangerous Weapon Intent to Injure