DOVER, DE– Dover Air Force Base will open its doors to the public May 18 and 19 for the First State Air Show.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with performances starting at 11:30 a.m., weather permitting. The event is free to the public.
The headlining demonstrations are the F-35A Lightning II team and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.
Other aerial acts will include:
Rob Holland Aerosports
US Air Force Heritage Flight P-51 & F-35
B-25J Mitchell "Panchito"
Randy Ball MiG-17 Jet Aerobatics
P-51 Quicksilver
Patrick McAlee Extreme Pitts Aerobatics
2-ship F-15C capabilities showcase
KC-135 Stratotanker Demo
C-17 Globemaster III Demo
C-5M Super Galaxy Demo
Jersey Jerks SNJ/T-6 Formation Flight
Kevin Russo SNJ-6 Aerobatic Demo
Warbird Flight TBM, P-40 & B-25
The event will also feature driving demonstrations by Precision Exotics Cars and Smoke-n-Thunder.
A U.S. Army M1 Abrams tank will be on display alongside 20 aircraft.
Performances or event start times are subject to change.
For more information on the First State Air Show, visit www.dover.af.mil/First-State-Airshow-2024.