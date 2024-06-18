DOVER, DE — Delaware State Police are investigating after an armed robbery left a 16-year-old pushed to the ground off his bike and at gunpoint.
Police say they responded to South State Street near Cool Springs Drive just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night. They say the victim was riding his bike when a male suspect approached him, pushed him off his bike and pointed a gun.
The suspect then fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, according to detectives. The young victim was not injured.
This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 302-698-8540 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.