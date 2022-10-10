DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning.
Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet.
Dover Director of Parks and Recreation, Robin Eaton, said this is a routine process.
"The purpose is two fold," said Eaton. "It gives us the ability to clean some areas around our park and then we also send out notice to the residents and that allows them to schedule maintenance on any docks they may have as well as any clean up they want to do."
Eaton also mentioned the Parks and Recreation Department's efforts to protect any fish or water animals during the drawdown.
This morning, city employees opened a valve on Silver Lake which allows lake water to flow through a dam downstream to the tidal St. Jones waterway.
Any heavy rainfall over the next two weeks could delay the project past Oct. 21.