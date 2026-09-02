DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating a burglary at a Habitat for Humanity construction site on Willis Road.
Dover Police Department says officers responded to the reported burglary on Sept. 1 around 8:30 a.m.
According to police, the duplex under construction was secured on Aug. 28 at noon. When the work crew returned to the property on Sept. 1, they discovered that the key boxes had been removed and damaged, and the rear doors to both units had been left unsecured. A new washer and dryer set was reported stolen from each unit.
Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact Dover Police Department.