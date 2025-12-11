DOVER, DE- Wreaths Across America made its lone Delaware stop in Dover on Thursday as the national convoy continued its journey to Arlington National Cemetery. Hundreds of Dover community members and local leaders gathered to honor families, neighbors, and America's heroes — remembering those who served and those who never made it home.
The convoy is part of Wreaths Across America's annual escort to Arlington, where millions of wreaths will be placed on veterans' graves. The nonprofit, founded in 1992, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 5,600 cemeteries and memorial sites across all 50 states and beyond.
Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, says the convoy's visit to Dover Motor Speedway was among several stops on their week-long route from Maine to Virginia.
"We left Maine on Sunday. We've been making an average of 3 to 4 stops a day, where you see programs much like the ones we saw today. And, being here at Dover is such a real treat."
Worcester said today's visit to Dover was especially meaningful because of the city's deep military ties — home to Dover Air Force Base and the place where many fallen service members return to American soil.
"Dover has a special meaning to some of these folks, since this is where some of their sons or daughters may have made their way back to the country. So it's just wonderful to have children hear the stories of our American heroes."
Gold Star families were honored during the ceremony, sharing stories and remembering loved ones — moments Worcester says remind everyone of the mission's significance and the courage of those who served.
"What's really amazing to see is that the Gold Star families who've given the most still love the country the most. You know, they say the Gold Star mothers wear white, but they also wear red, white, and blue. And they teach the next generation, and they teach the next generation to step up and take responsibility."
Dover Motor Speedway President Mike Tatoian said Wreaths Across America's annual December wreath-laying tradition is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made for the nation.
"We've enjoyed freedom for nearly 250 years. And that comes with a sacrifice. And I think this is a solemn reminder to all of us that it doesn't come free. And it came on the shoulders of brave men and women who have served. And so we're just honored that they're here. It's important to us."
While Worcester says the holidays are an important time for families to remember their loved ones, she adds that it’s even more important to teach young people about their sacrifices.
"You're talking about the 1% who protect the 99%. And, you know, it's just so important. But teaching, teaching, teaching and teaching kids to take responsibility for freedom. They have freedom, but they need to care for it."
A wreath-laying is scheduled for Friday at several memorials in Washington, D.C., including the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial. Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day, when volunteers will lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and say the name of each veteran to ensure their service is remembered.