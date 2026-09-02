DOVER, Del. - A 42-year-old man was arrested for an alleged armed robbery of a landscaper.
Delaware State Police say on Monday morning, troopers responded to a report at the first block of Wolf Creek Boulevard. They say a male suspect approached the victim, a landscaper who was cutting grass near a home. They say the victim saw the handle of a gun in the suspect's waistband when the suspect approached and lifted his tan, trench coat-style jacket.
The suspect allegedly reached for the victim and wielded a small, metal baseball bat after the victim pushed him away. Police say the suspect grabbed the wallet that fell out of the victim's pocket.
They say the victim also saw a GPS monitor on the suspect's ankle when he ran away. The victim was not hurt.
Delaware State Police say they identified the suspect as Richard Morgan, from Dover. He was arrested on the 600 block of South State Street. He was charged with the crimes listed below:
- Robbery 1st degree - display what appears to be a deadly weapon (felony)
- Possession of a firearm/destructive weapon after two separate violent felony convictions (felony)
Morgan was committed to the Department of Correction on a $80,000 cash bond. DSP continues to investigate the incident.