DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for a pair of Sunday evening burglaries.
Dover Police say they were called to Top Notch Sewing on S. Governors Ave. for reports of a black man, with dread locked hair, in a striped shirt inside the closed business. The owner told police that the man had taken several items from the store and went south out of the building. The owner also told police that the man was with a white woman, wearing a dress.
Police later found Jonathan Christopher, 32, matching the description, nearby. He was arrested without incident. The white woman has not been identified.
Christopher was found in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Christopher had broken the dead lock off of an nearby business, Maxine's Fashions, also on S. Governors Ave. Christopher then entered the business and took several pieces of clothing before leaving.
Christopher was released on O.R. bond on the following charges:
- Burglary Third Degree (2x)-Theft $1500 or Greater
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Theft under $1500
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
