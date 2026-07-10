DOVER, Del. - A Dover man has been arrested in connection with an April shooting that left three people injured, according to Dover Police.
Police say 23-year-old Deivin Trower, of Dover, was taken into custody Thursday after a months-long investigation into a shooting that happened around 11:15 p.m. on April 8 on North Governors Avenue.
Officers responding to reports of gunfire found three victims including a 57-year-old woman with graze wounds to her arm and chest, a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body, and a 41-year-old man with a graze wound to his arm. The woman and the 19-year-old man were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third victim declined medical treatment.
Investigators say several people had been involved in a physical altercation when a suspect fired two rounds toward the group before fleeing through an alley west of North Governors Avenue. Detectives later identified Trower as the suspect and obtained arrest warrants on June 26.
According to police, members of the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force took over the case the following day in an effort to locate Trower.
Investigators nearly captured him on July 1 after receiving information he was in the Fairway Lakes Drive area of Dover, according to police. Authorities say Trower ran into the woods behind a Wawa on Route 8, where an extensive search was conducted but he was not found.
Police say investigators then received another tip on July 9 placing Trower at the White Oak Apartments. During their surveillance, officers say 21-year-old Tionna Harmon, of Dover, appeared to act as a lookout before Trower climbed out of a rear window and attempted to flee. He was taken into custody without incident. Police say Harmon was also arrested after she was found with a Polymer80 handgun frame believed to belong to Trower.
Trower is charged with:
-First-degree assault
-Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
-Two counts of second-degree assault
-Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
-First-degree reckless endangering
-Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited
-Wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony
Trower was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $175,100 cash bond, police said.
Harmon is charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and hindering prosecution. She was released on a $4,500 unsecured bond.