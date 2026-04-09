DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting that left three people injured.
According to police, officers were called to South Governors Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. on reports of multiple shots fired on April 8. There, they found a 57-year-old woman with graze wounds on her arm and chest, a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the lower body, and a 41-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm.
Police say the woman and the 19-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital while the 41-year-old man refused medical treatment.
Investigators say they learned that several people were involved in a fight when a suspect fired two rounds toward the group. The suspect is described as wearing all black clothing, red shoes, and a camouflage ski mask, and was last seen running north through an alley west of North Governors Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing, and Dover Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7145.