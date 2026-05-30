DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested three people on drug and other related charges after witnessing a drug deal at a gas station.
Troopers say it happened around 10:00 p.m. on May 26. Members of the DSP Special Investigations Unit were conducting surveillance at a gas station in the 2600 block of State Street in Dover. They observed a blue pickup truck parked in the lot, which was occupied by a driver later identified as 32-year-old Stanley Baynard from Greenwood.
Shortly after that, detectives watched a red sedan arrive and park near the truck. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 60-year-old Louis Tolson from Magnolia, approached the truck and engaged in a hand-to-hand drug transaction with Baynard, according to police.
After that, the sedan's passenger approached the truck and briefly spoke with Baynard before everyone left the area. The passenger was later identified as Keara Harrington, a 36-year-old from Dover.
Police say they then pulled the pickup truck over and arrested Baynard without incident. After a search, detectives recovered approximately 1.44 grams of cocaine from Baynard.
Detectives also conducted a traffic stop on the sedan and arrested Tolson and Harrington without incident. Detectives say they found a digital scale in the car.
Upon further investigation, police learned that Tolson, who was on probation for a prior offense, lived with Harrington in the 4000 block of Rhode Island Drive in Dover. Members of Probation and Parole searched the residence and found suspected narcotics in Tolson's room, prompting detectives to obtain and execute a search warrant for the residence, officials say.
During the search, investigators say they recovered the following:
- Approximately 2.14 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- Approximately 103 bags of suspected heroin
- Additional drug paraphernalia
Baynard was issued a criminal summons for possession of a controlled substance and released from the scene.
Tolson was charged with the following crimes and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,200 cash bond:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony) - 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Harrington was charged with the following crimes and released on a $9,200 unsecured bond:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia