FEDERALSBURG, Md. — The town of Federalsburg has permanently closed its splash pad at the Town Marina and Recreation Park following three consecutive summers of closure due to vandalism.
The town announced on social media Wednesday that the splash pad would remain closed for the 2026 season, and town officials confirmed with WBOC that it will not reopen.
Officials say ongoing vandalism and the repeated cost of repairs ultimately led to the decision. In 2024, the town installed a security camera in an effort to deter vandals, but the problem resurfaced the following July.
Councilwoman Darlene Hammond said despite surveillance efforts, identifying those responsible proved nearly impossible.
"Well, we had cameras up,” Hammond said. “Somehow, they were eluding them, so they knew where they were. We could see a body, but we couldn't see a face, and then we would even put a [post] on Facebook and other venues, if anyone has seen or know of anybody that's doing this, you know, these vandalism, please let us know. But we never got a response from anyone."
The repeated repairs with no end in sight eventually made the decision unavoidable, Hammond said.
"On numerous accounts we've paid to have it repaired, sometimes 700, 600 [dollars],” Hammond said. “And we're speaking about 2 to 3 months right after we've gotten it repaired. It's vandalized again. And so it was a hard decision for us to come to that, we just couldn't invest any more."
Hammond reflected on what the splash pad meant to the community and what its absence now means for families.
"The water splash pad was an asset and it added to the Marina, the park, and it was a big part of the Marina,” Hammond said. “And now that it's not here anymore, it's just…it’s sad, it’s taken away from the children. So, yes, we still have...the slides [and] the other little events, things that they can play on. But this was something they always looked forward to coming year after year after year. And now it's gone."
For some residents, the closure is a significant loss. Joseph Foster, who has lived in Federalsburg his entire life, said the splash pad was one of the few amenities available to children in the community.
"There's not much in this town at all,” Foster said. “Like nothing for kids, nothing. Nothing along those lines at all. It's always been like that for me growing up. I've always lived here my whole entire life. And just then, building that splashpad gave kids something to come out here and look forward to."
Hammond said the town is now exploring grant opportunities to bring additional resources and activities to the marina and park.