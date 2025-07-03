Federalsburg Splash Pad

(WBOC).

FEDERALSBURG, MD - For the second summer in a row, the Town of Federalsburg has announced the temporary closure of their splash pad due to vandalism.

Town officials announced the closure late Wednesday night, saying the splash pad was closed for repair. In June of 2024, the splash pad saw multiple incidents of vandalism, with one instance closing it down for nearly a month.

The town says they do not have an estimate on how long repairs will take for this most recent incident.

Following last year’s closures, Federalsburg had a security camera installed at the splash pad. Town officials say they are checking that camera to identify the vandals, but anyone with information is asked to contact Federalsburg Police at 410-754-8966. 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you