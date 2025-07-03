FEDERALSBURG, MD - For the second summer in a row, the Town of Federalsburg has announced the temporary closure of their splash pad due to vandalism.
Town officials announced the closure late Wednesday night, saying the splash pad was closed for repair. In June of 2024, the splash pad saw multiple incidents of vandalism, with one instance closing it down for nearly a month.
The town says they do not have an estimate on how long repairs will take for this most recent incident.
Following last year’s closures, Federalsburg had a security camera installed at the splash pad. Town officials say they are checking that camera to identify the vandals, but anyone with information is asked to contact Federalsburg Police at 410-754-8966.