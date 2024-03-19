DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 46-year-old Dover man on multiple drug charges after they say he led them on a brief car chase and crashed into an occupied home last week.
On March 15, just before 10:30 p.m., police say they saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee with no lights on driving east on President Drive near Capitol Park in Dover. A State Trooper attempted to stop the Jeep, at which point the vehicle sped off and fled on N. Governors Boulevard, according to State Police. Police say the chase ended when the Jeep drove off the roadway and struck a home. The home was occupied at the time, according to authorities, but the resident was not injured.
The driver of the jeep, Devin Glover, 46, of Dover, attempted to flee on foot before Troopers were able to arrest him, police say.
A search of the Jeep allegedly revealed about 153 grams of marijuana, 7.6 grams of crack cocaine, 1.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, .7 grams of MDMA, and $323 of suspected drug dealing proceeds.
State Troopers say they then learned Glover has a suspended drivers license as well as an active warrant for his arrest. He was arrested on the following charges:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
-Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More (Felony)
-Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity
-Reckless Endangering
-Resisting Arrest
-Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance – 2 counts
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Driving While Suspended
-Additional Traffic Violations
Glover was released after posting a $1,202 secured bond, according to State Troopers.