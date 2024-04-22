FREDERICA, DE - State Police arrested a man who had a gun without a permit.
Delaware State Police arrested 23-year-old Elijah Lambert, of Dover. Troopers say on April 19, around 11 p.m., a trooper saw Lambert speeding on Bay Road southbound at Trap Shooters Road near Frederica.
Troopers say during the traffic stop Lambert told the trooper there was a loaded gun under the driver’s seat. Lambert was arrested and troopers found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun under the seat. A computer check showed that Lambert does not have a concealed carry permit.
Lambert was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance.
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Speeding in Excess of 55 Miles per Hour