Dover Police Department

DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man accused of raping a 72-year-old woman on Tuesday.

According to police, the investigation began just after 2:30 p.m. on July 22 when they were called to a Dover home on reports of a sexual assault. Investigators say they learned Antonio Powell, 36, was at the 72-year-old victim’s home when he allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted her. 

Police say they arrested Powell about an hour later near West Reed Street and South Governors Ave.

Powell was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $110,000 cash bail and charged with the following:

-Rape First Degree

-Strangulation

Antonio Powell

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

