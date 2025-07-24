DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man accused of raping a 72-year-old woman on Tuesday.
According to police, the investigation began just after 2:30 p.m. on July 22 when they were called to a Dover home on reports of a sexual assault. Investigators say they learned Antonio Powell, 36, was at the 72-year-old victim’s home when he allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted her.
Police say they arrested Powell about an hour later near West Reed Street and South Governors Ave.
Powell was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $110,000 cash bail and charged with the following:
-Rape First Degree
-Strangulation