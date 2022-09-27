WILMINGTON, Del.- A Dover man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.
According to court documents, David Perrera, 50, called a sheriff's office in Tennessee from Delaware pretending to be a member of the U.S. Marshals Office. Perrera used this false identity to obtain personal information about another person, including that person’s address and the make and model of that person’s vehicle. Officials say it's the latest in Perrera's decades-long criminal history, including multiple prior crimes involving deceit, as well as theft and firearm offenses.
“Serving as a law enforcement officer is an honorable profession. Perrera’s deceitful conduct put both the public and law enforcement at risk. Fraudsters cannot be allowed to erode confidence in our public servants,” said U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss.