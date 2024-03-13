DOVER, DE– The Dover Police Department arrested 24-year-old Courtney Hughes, of Elkton, Maryland, after they say she provided a firearm to a prohibited person.
The arrest followed an investigation which began in June 2023.
Dover Police arrested 19-year-old Khalil Smith, of Dover, in June when he was found in possession of a 9mm handgun. Smith is reportedly prohibited from possessing firearms.
The Department’s Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit collaborated with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) in an investigation into how Smith obtained the handgun.
Investigators say they determined Hughes purchased the firearm for Smith and made false statements while doing so. Dover Police did not specify the alleged false statements.
Hughes was arrested Feb. 23 by the U.S. Marshal Service First State Fugitive Task Force and extradited to Delaware Feb. 28.
She was released on an unsecured bond on the following charges:
-Giving a Firearm to a Person Prohibited
-Engaging in a Firearms Transaction on Behalf of Another
-Intentionally makes False Oral or Written Statements intended or likely to deceive the licensee in purchase of a Firearm
-Provide False Statement to Law Enforcement
-Conspiracy Second Degree