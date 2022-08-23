DOVER, Del. - A 46-year-old man is behind bars following accusations that he fled a traffic stop and pointed a handgun at a Dover police officer who was chasing after him.
Police said that early last Thursday, the officer conducted a vehicle stop in the area of River Road and Kent Avenue for a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger later identified as Timothy Safford, got out of the vehicle and began to run. Police said the officer ran after Safford, who pointed a black handgun at the officer prior to throwing the gun over a fence into a heavily wooded area. Safford was eventually taken into custody and found in possession of .3 grams of MDMA and 4 grams of crack cocaine, according to police. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, however the firearm has not yet been recovered.
Safford was committed to SCI on $92,700 Cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Aggravated menacing
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Possession of MDMA
- Possession of crack cocaine
- Resisting arrest