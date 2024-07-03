DOVER, Del.- Dover’s recently installed solar-powered speed radar signs are sparking hopes that they’ll curb the city’s speeding problem. The city council secured grant money for their installation after a flood of community complaints. But the big question remains: Do they actually slow drivers down?
According to Dover Police Sergeant Ian Thompson, the signs are making a difference. "We noticed a decline in the amount of enforceable violations found since the trailer was there versus prior to it being there," Thompson said, indicating a positive impact.
However, opinions on the effectiveness of these signs vary. Richard Senato believes they help but are not a perfect solution. "There are always a few who don't care," he remarked when the signs were installed near his home.
On State Street, Chris Rice acknowledges the temptation to speed. "The street is fairly smooth, fairly wide. It is quiet back here; it can be easy for drivers coming down the street to lose track of how fast they are going," Rice explained. He emphasized the importance of the radar sign that has been outside his house for years as a crucial reminder. "This is a residential street but it is also a main artery, so when they see the sign it is a good reminder to drivers, 'Hey, this is a residential street.'"
The Dover Police Department places the signs based on need. "The decision on the placement of the signs is based on complaints from the community. They come in through the department, they come in through the council," Thompson explained.
These signs were funded by a grant from the General Assembly, and while the initial feedback is positive, the city continues to monitor their effectiveness to ensure they meet the community’s needs in reducing speeding.