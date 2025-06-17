DOVER, DE- Dover neighbors may soon feel a jolt in their electric bills under the city's proposed 2026 fiscal year budget.
The City of Dover's proposed $243.8 million budget includes a 10% increase in electric rates. Additionally, water bills would increase by $1.98 per month and wastewater bills by 76 cents per month.
The proposal includes no changes to property taxes, EMS fees, or sanitation rates.
Mayor Robin Christiansen says the proposed increase is driven by rising costs and is necessary to maintain essential services.
"This will be about a 10% increase for customers who use an average of 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, or about $15.08."
The possibility of higher rates is raising concerns among some small business owners who say they're already feeling the pressure from rising expenses.
Brittany La Clair, who owns Golden Poppy in Dover, says the timing of this potential increase could not be worse.
"It kind of already wears on us a little bit. And we are seeing price increases on all of our products and our shipping and tariffs and all that stuff, too. So yeah, it's not going to be fun."
But small business owners aren't the only ones worried about the potential for higher bills.
William Faust, a retired Dover neighbor, says he's already struggling to keep up with costs and is trying to cut back wherever he can.
"I'm retired. I can't work overtime. I'm disabled, so I can't go out and get a part-time job. Every time there's an increase, I have to sit down and review my bills. What can I afford?"
Faust says the thought of another rate hike is troubling and worries it will only deepen the growing financial burden many Dover neighbors are already facing.
"You got to make it reasonable. You can't keep on increasing everything. Every time we turn around, we're getting an increase."
While Christiansen says he understands the concerns, he stresses that these rate hikes are critical to keeping Dover running.
"It's consumer-driven. And, it's the way that we can fulfill our responsibilities to operate and run a modern city of 40,000 people."
Dover City Council is expected to vote on the budget next week, during its June 23 meeting.