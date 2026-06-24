DOVER, Del. - A woman was arrested after an investigation into an unlicensed wine manufacturing operation.
The Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement (DATE) arrested 60-year-old Margaret Munro, of Dover. Her charges stem from unlicensed wine manufacturing through Pale Moon Wine LLC.
Investigators say the Maryland Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission notified DATE that products from Pale Moon Wine LLC were being sold at establishments in Maryland. Investigators determined the products originated in Delaware and that the firm lacked the required licenses to manufacture or sell alcoholic beverages.
On June 10, DATE officers executed a search warrant at
Pale Moon Wine LLC in Dover. During the search, officers seized:
- Seven 220-liter plastic barrels containing various wine flavors
- One 200-liter plastic barrel of wine
- 127 five-gallon buckets containing various wine flavors
- 63 boxes of bottled wine
- Three corking machines
- Additional equipment and materials used in wine production
Munro was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7, charged with the following offenses, and released on $300 unsecured bail.
- Selling Alcoholic Liquor Without a License
- Illegal Manufacture of Alcoholic Liquor
- Illegal Storage of Alcoholic Liquors
- Misleading the Public by Means of Signs or Advertisements