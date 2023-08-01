DOVER, Del.- First responders gathered outside Dover High School on Tuesday for their highly anticipated annual National Night Out event.
Leading the initiative was Dover Police Corporal Demetrius Stevenson, who also serves as Dover High School's resource officer.
He expressed his hope that the Night Out event would offer people insight into the personal lives of first responders beyond their roles as public servants.
"First responders, law enforcement, military - we are human beings too, and we have families just like they do. This event gives them a chance to see another side of us," Stevenson shared.
The Night Out festivities saw active participation from the Dover Fire Department and Kent County EMS, showcasing demonstrations with their fire trucks and ambulances.
Local Cub Scout Pack 903 also contributed to the excitement by bringing a towering 20-foot rock climbing wall.
"We like to be connected to our community, regardless of whether it's law enforcement or firefighting," said Todd Kramer, the Cub Scout Committee Chair.
Kramer emphasized that the Night Out event goes beyond mere amusement, and looks to strengthen the relationships between the community and law enforcement that may be strained as of late.
"It's an opportunity to humanize the badge, and we hear about that a lot - making sure they connect and realize the cops are the good guys, and they are here to help," Kramer added.
Dover Police Master Corporal Ryan Schmid said the annual event directly helps with the department's community engagement efforts.
Schmid explained, "We now have our Community Engagement Vehicle that we take out to different communities, where we play basketball and football with kids. This way, they can have a positive interaction with police, not just seeing us on their worst day."
Dover's Night Out continued until 8 p.m.