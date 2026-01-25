CHURCH CREEK, M.d. - Dorchester County is alerting neighbors to a downed utility line across Rt. 16 at Rt. 335 in Church Creek.
The road, in the area of the Church Creek Fire House, is now closed to all traffic.
County officials say the utility company advises an extended estimated time to repair it, so the closure is expected to be lengthy.
