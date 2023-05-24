GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Water Department has issued a drinking water warning for some residents and is asking them to boil their water before using.
Residents of North Bedford Street from Gordy St to Donovan’s Road are being warned of an increased risk of microbial contamination. The Water Department says a positive water pressure drop due to a main break yesterday signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination in the system. As a result, the water could contain disease-causing organisms.
The Water Department says people in the affected area should not drink the water without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a roiling boil and left to boil for one minute, then cooled before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.
Possible organisms that can appear in contaminated water bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.
The Department says people with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and the elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA's Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.
For more information, please contact Bobby Fletcher at 302-856-7391 or Kevin Cottman, Environmental Health Specialist Ill with the Office of Drinking Water at 302-741-8630.