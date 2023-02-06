LAUREL, Del.-- A driver fled the scene of a head-on crash over the weekend in Laurel.
According to the Laurel Fire Department, crews were on the scene of the crash on Horsey Road and Sussex Highway Saturday night.
Officials say when crews first arrived on the scene, they found one patient in one car and the other abandoned. The patient was then transported for non-life-threatening injuries. Their name and condition remains unknown at this time.
Northbound Highway was shut down for roughly a hour while DSP investigated.
The crash remains under investigation.