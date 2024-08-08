OAK HALL, VA - An Oak Hall woman convicted of misdemeanor reckless driving in a crash that took the life of a 26-year-old in 2023 will now serve three months in prison.
On April 12th, 2023, at about 6:30 p.m., Jessica Waterfield was driving an SUV on Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic, VA when the vehicle struck a family of three. Erika Bailey, 26, and her boyfriend Duane Turner, 39, were walking along the roadway with their 6-year-old daughter when the crash occurred. The child and Turner were seriously injured in the crash but luckily survived. Bailey, however, was killed on impact.
Waterfield and her 3-year-old passenger were not injured.
In July of 2023, Waterfield was charged with reckless driving resulting in the injury or death of vulnerable road users, a misdemeanor, as well as a more serious charge of involuntary manslaughter. After a trial in March of 2024, Waterfield was cleared of the involuntary manslaughter charge but convicted of the misdemeanor. Waterfield faced up to a year of prison for the misdemeanor conviction.
According to Accomack County Court records, Waterfield was sentenced on August 1st to twelve months incarceration with all but three suspended. Court records show Waterfield is currently in custody and serving her three month sentence at the Accomack County Jail.
Waterfield was also fined $500 and charged a $140 court fee.