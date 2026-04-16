SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- As spring planting season begins, more farm equipment is appearing on local roadways, creating new challenges for both farmers and drivers.
Driving large agricultural machinery from field to field is no easy task, especially on narrow back roads. For farmers like Jesse Ellis, maneuvering oversized equipment often means crossing over lane markings just to stay on the pavement.
"Right now I've got my tire on the edge of the road, and I'm still over the yellow line," Ellis said.
Ellis, who has farm fields near Millsboro, said that increasing traffic in the area has made it more difficult to travel safely between locations.
"Traffic is really bad. People fly up and down the roads. There's also distracted driving, and people coming around the corner with their heads in their laps on their phone," Ellis said.
As traffic volume grows, farmers face heightened risks while transporting equipment. Members of the agricultural community are urging drivers to slow down and remain patient as more machinery takes to the roads during planting season.
"There's a lot of impatience from people who don't realize how important farming is in our community," Ellis said. "We still have to get up and down the roads. We try to limit our movement as much as possible, but we still have to move."
While motorists are permitted to pass slow-moving farm vehicles by Delaware law, safety officials advise doing so cautiously. Farmers often try to move over when possible, but the size of the equipment and road conditions can limit their ability to do so.
Delaware State Police are also reminding drivers to maintain a safe distance and speed when approaching and passing farm equipment.