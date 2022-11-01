LEWES, De.---The drought conditions we experienced earlier this summer left the Blockhouse Pond worse for wear. Visitors to the George H.P. Smith Park, like Steve Coats, say they've noticed changes in the landscape in recent months.
"I know there was a drought this summer and the water was continuing to get low so it's kind of sad," Coats said. "I see things I haven't seen before, I've seen stalactite-looking parts of tree trunks and things like that."
Now that isn't the only difference we are seeing. Officials have noticed a severe amount of erosion on the banks of the pond. They blame excessive heat and dry conditions recently for aggravating this situation.
Still, people like Beth Hochholzer hope the issue and be fixed and the beloved park can be preserved.
"I have really seen it," Hochholzer said. "But I've heard about it and it is a concern. Because it's wonderful and I just can't imagine it changing in some way."
Waters levels have returned to normal and city officials say the park and pond are still safe to enjoy. Their main concern is more about the water quality due to storm water. They assure us they are working with several agencies to find a way to fix that problem.